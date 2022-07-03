WEST MILTON — Susquehanna Community Bank has announced the promotion of Karla Landis to vice president, administrative/shareholder and regulatory director, BSA officer.
Landis a graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Technology‘s Business Management Program and has also completed extensive training and education from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association‘s 2019 School of Banking. Her specialty area of work includes accounting, Bank Secrecy Act and Risk.
Landis was the Susquehanna Community Bank Employee of the Year in 2015.
She lives in New Columbia with her husband Keith and her daughters Kendall and Kellsie. She enjoys time outdoors hiking and swimming, and spending time with her family.
