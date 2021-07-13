LEWISBURG — Though partners in the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) have provisionally agreed on a new intergovernmental agreement (IGA) for the force, another meeting on the matter will be held later this week.
East Buffalo Township (EBT) will host the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at the EBT Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg and online (via www.ebtwp.org).
Representatives of EBT and Lewisburg agreed in May that they would be billed one-twelfth of their contracted annual budget each month for the first two years of a new IGA. Billings will be based on actual expenses once the IGA reached its third year.
The split in funding would be 52% for EBT versus 48% for the borough with adjustments possible if there are shifts in the population. How pension liabilities would be dealt with if the department is dissolved was left open.
The agreement was reached amid legal action between the parties after a 2016 EBT decision to pay what it deemed necessary for service, about 2% less that what was paid since the department was formed in 2011. Lewisburg sought a declaratory judgement regarding the original IGA in the Court of Common Pleas.
However, Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock ruled that the original IGA allowed for the EBT decision provided there were no reductions in service. A “renewed motion,” a measure filed by EBT in 2020, was granted.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher estimated the legal costs incurred by EBT equaled one year of mortgage payments for the Township Municipal Building.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, noted the decision took a long time to arrive and hoped “we never have another lawsuit.” She estimated the legal costs at $200,000.
Gray noted EBT and borough attorneys have looked over the new IGA as a Saturday, July 31 deadline was on the horizon.
