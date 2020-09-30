LEWISBURG — Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, said Tuesday that enhancement of high speed internet service to unserved or underserved areas was a county objective.
But responding individually to a request for comment about a request by Lewisburg Borough, Boop said there did not appear to be enough CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money to support a borough Wi-Fi hotspot proposal.
William Lowthert, borough manager, noted the $100,000 request would start the project and install equipment. The borough would take care of routine costs expansion and internet access after that.
“We had said to the county is that if they could allocate $100,000, we felt we could take care of Hufnagle Park and start working our way along Market Street a bit,” Lowthert said. “It is really going to depend on access points, things that might be in the way for the signal (and) how many receivers and transmitters would be needed.”
St. Mary’s Park and Wolfe Field were among other potential hotspot areas if more funding was available.
Lowthert admitted need for primarily outdoor Wi-Fi hotspots in colder weather would likely go down. But the need would rebound with gathering restrictions due to COVID still likely to be in place in spring.
It was noted that CARES Acts funds needed to be spent by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.