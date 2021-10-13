Northumberland County
Sentences
• Richard Lesher Jr., 50, of Croydon, probation for 15 months and $200 fine plus costs for terroristic threats.
• Michael Pupo, 25, of Mount Carmel, probation for a year, $100 fine plus costs and $500 restitution to Richard Wilson for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Mary Laude, 30 of Shamokin, $300 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Brett Bartlett, 26, of Watsontown, probation for two years with house arrest and electronic monitoring for 90 days, license suspension for 18 months, and $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Shaunna Jones, 34, of Danville, probation for 18 months and $50 fine plus costs for possession with intent to deliver.
• Victor Manuel Navarro Buttron $50 fine plus costs for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• Derek Weaver, 25, of White Deer, probation for a year and $100 fine plus costs for possession of a controlled substance. Weaver received concurrent sentences of probation for a year and $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; and probation for a year, restitution of $990 to Kelsey Slovinsky and $100 fine plus costs for criminal mischief.
• Amanda Knopp, 26, of Mount Carmel, probation for a year and $100 fine plus costs for possession with intent to deliver. Knopp received a concurrent sentence of probation for a year and $100 fine plus costs for possession of a controlled substance.
• David Lamb Sr., 49, of Bloomsburg, probation for a year and $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct. Lamb received concurrent sentences of probation for a year and $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; probation for a year and $100 fine plus costs for possession of drug paraphernalia; and probation for a year and $100 fine plus costs for possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held are due for formal arraignment Oct. 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Eric Michael Knepp, 30, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, duties at stop sign, improper sunscreen and careless driving.
• Kevin Earl Miller, 48, of Millmont. A felony count of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were held for court.
State Police At Milton
2-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in a work zone at 6:35 p.m. Oct. 12 along I-180 east, south of the mile marker 1 on ramp, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Robert A. Brown, 77, of McEwensville, was traveling east in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck the rear of a 2020 Freightliner driven by Radomir Bozovic, 63, of Mississauga, Ontario, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted. Brown will be issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs.
Strangulation
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Turbotville man has been charged following a domestic incident in which he allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old Turbotville woman.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 4 a.m. Oct. 10 along School House Lane, Anthony Township, Montour County.
State Police At Stonington
State Police At Selinsgrove
DUI crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 42-year-old Bloomsburg woman has been charged following a three-vehicle crash at 5:27 p.m. Aug. 22 along North Susquehanna Trail and West Eighth Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
A southbound 215 Jeep struck the rear of a 2016 Dodge Caravan, which caused the Dodge to crash into the rear of a 2011 Ford F-150 XLT, police noted. Erika Gordon, 42, was allegedly driving the Jeep and showed signs of impairment. She was later charged, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement
Administrative citations, Sept. 1-30
Lycoming County
• Shree Madhurman, Williamsport, allegedly sold to a minor.
• Red Lobster, Williamsport, allegedly sold after health permit or license expired.
Snyder County
• Garfields Restaurant and Pub, Selinsgrove, allegedly sold after health permit or license expired.
