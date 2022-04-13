TURBOTVILLE — The Thunder on the Hill Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps Show will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville.
In exhibition will be the Hawthorne Cabelleros Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Blessed Sacrament Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Mighty Saint Joe’s Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Reading Buccaneers Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Skyliners Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps and Big Juice Drum and Bugle Corps.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/thunder-on-the-hill-alumni-drum-bugle-corps-show-tickets-213372090667
