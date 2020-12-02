WEST MILTON — Utility work scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 along north and southbound Route 15 off Mopar Drive, Kelly Township, will result in intermittent closures of the highway.
A PennDOT release advised motorists that the road will be closed at 15-minute intervals while contractor Michels Power completes its work assignment. Motorists should be alert, expect delays and drive with caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.