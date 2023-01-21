ANNVILLE — Nicholas Neagu, of Milton, is participating in Wig and Buckle Theater Company's upcoming production of The Crucible at Lebanon Valley College.
Neagu will play the role of Thomas Putnam and is the understudy for Deputy Governor George Danforth.
