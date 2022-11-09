Music collective kicks off campaign

WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective (UMC) has kicked off its annual campaign, with this year’s goal set at $35,000.
The announcement coincides with the start of the UMC’s 22nd year of providing students with an education that goes beyond music.
The annual fundraising efforts allow the school to continue offering programs to every deserving student without ever turning anyone away due to their inability to pay. According to UMC founder and Executive Director Dave Brumbaugh, the collective committed to two strategies in its early days to make this key principle possible.
Its scholarship and financial aid program that has allowed some of the school’s finest students to receive a high-quality music education they couldn’t otherwise afford. Since the program’s inception in 2016, more than $137,000 in scholarship funds and financial aid has been awarded to 125 students.
The collective also put a focus on obtaining alternative sources of income, such as its student performances, grants to upgrade school equipment and seeking donations to offset program expenses, an effort that, for the 2021-2022 school year, accounted for 32% of total revenue.
The UMC recently announced its performance=season lineup that includes Girls Just Want to Have Fun: Ladies of the ‘80s at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12; Friends in Low Places: The Music of Garth Brooks & The Women of ‘90s Country, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Free Bird: A Tribute to Southern Rock, 7:30 p.m. March 10 and 11; and The Show Must Go On: The Music of Queen, 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 29. All shows take place at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, and tickets for all performances can be purchased anytime at caclive.com.
