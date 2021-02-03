EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The discussion of refinancing Union County debt and possibly saving money was begun Tuesday.
County commissioners appointed a financial advisor, placement agent and note counsel. They will prepare requests for proposals to refinance outstanding debt.
About $4.01 million in taxable debt and about $7.1 million in not-taxable debt was to be refinanced. Commissioner Jeff Reber said the total amount to be refinanced was $11,169,000.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, said county debt included more than just what is still held at Great Stream Commons.
“Other debt the county incurred over the years would have included purchase of the Union County Government Center,” Boop said. “(Also) the 9-1-1 build-out, somewhere in the past there was $4 million or $5 million borrowed at that time.”
The one-time savings over the terms of the loan could total $693,184. The motion passed without a dissenting vote.
Meantime, commissioners approved an amendment to a sale of a lot at Great Stream Commons, the industrial park in Gregg Township. The amount of sale and the name of the buyer of 17890 Russell Road was not released.
Salary board action included approval of Kim Mattern for part-time maintenance work at a rate of $14 per hour for no more than six weeks. Mattern will be filling in for an injured employee.
A request by Doug Shaffer, Union County Jail warden, for a part-time nurse at the jail was granted. A rate of $25 was approved.
Other approvals included appointing David Cooney as second county representative to the SEDA-COG board of directors for 2021. Matt Markunas was reappointed to the Union County Industrial Development Authority for a five-year term.
Applications for burial expenses for Audrey Baylor, Helen Dieffenderfer and Dorothy Grandin, widows of deceased servicemen were also approved.
The resignation of Zackery Houpt, Union County Emergency Management Agency operations and training officer, was accepted with regret.
