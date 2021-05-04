Smoke pours from Playworld Systems roof as firefighters respond to scene

LEWISBURG — Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the Playworld Systems building Tuesday afternoon as firefighters from multiple departments rushed to the scene.
Firefighters from Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company, along with Milton, Mifflinburg, White Deer Township, Winfield, New Berlin and Shamokin Dam were called to the scene at around noon after receiving reports of a fire spreading from an oven at the facility. The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department and Union County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof as responders arrived on scene.
Buffalo Road, where the facility is located, and multiple surrounding roadways were shut down as firefighters worked on scene.
Firefighters from multiple surrounding communities were placed on standby at fire stations in the area as firefighters worked on the scene of the Playworld blaze.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The Standard-Journal will publish additional information on the fire as it becomes available.
