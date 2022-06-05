LEWISBURG — The owner of Dwellings Boutique and Retrah recently revealed new store decor and introduced an employee taking on a new role.
Connie Harter, Dwellings and Retrah owner, called the decor a revolving photo opportunity. Its first version was an inspirational, and colorful, painting. The wall-size work was done by a North Carolina-based artist.
Harter said other artists will be featured in years to come.
The debut of McKenna Myers, manager and media market specialist, was recently celebrated with an afternoon of refreshments, shoppers totes and discounts. Harter said Myers would contribute to a digital marketing effort.
To date, Myers created a website for sales of men's and women's apparel and accessories of Retrah. A site for Dwellings, a lifestyle boutique and gift shop, will be next. Growth and staying local are among her objectives.
Regular clients of the stores may recognize Myers, who worked there starting in high school and continuing on Fridays and every other weekend through college.
Myers recently graduated with four-year degrees in business management and marketing from the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Minors in small business management and entrepreneurship were also earned.
Myers also recently introduced a device which will count the number of Facebook likes and Instagram connections recorded for both stores.
With each like or contact via a QR code at a counter, a scoreboard in the store will add it to the total. The connection will ensure more clients know about the stores.
Myers credits her success to date to a passion for the work.
