MILTON — Little League fields across the region are again bustling with activity, with the familiar phrase "play ball" welcome to families who enjoy taking part in the sport.
After no games were played in 2020, the presidents of both the Milton and Warrior Run Little Leagues said seeing kids on the fields again is a welcome sight.
Milton Little League President Amos Leon said the sounds emanating Brown Avenue Park while children were on the fields last weekend were music to his ears.
"I had to umpire the major girls softball game on Saturday," Leon said. "I remember walking up to a coach and saying 'listen, do you hear that noise?' You have no clue how good it is to hear all the noise this year."
While working in the concession stand at the Northumberland County Recreation Complex near Turbotville, Warrior Run Little League President Rich Meule also took note of that facility's fields being filled with children.
"It's great to see all four fields used at the same time," Meule said. "We are very excited to see the amount of people out there."
Meule said just under 200 kids comprise 15 baseball and softball teams which are part of Warrior Run Little League this year.
Leon said approximately 200 kids are participating in Milton Little League this year.
"Tee-ball and coach pitch, which are our younger kids, that's the biggest division," Leon said, adding that each division has five or six teams.
Tee-ball, Leon noted, is for children ages 4 to 7.
"Coach pitch can be anywhere from 5 to 8 (years old), depending on experience," he explained. "If a kid doesn't have a lot of experience, we try to keep them (in coach pitch).
"The newer kids, we try to keep them where they're going to learn, but they have fun so they're going to return (to play in the future)," he added.
Milton also has one minor and one major girls softball team. There are also two Little League teams, for players age 10 to 12, and one junior baseball team for those who are 13 and 14 years old.
Both Meule and Leon noted that tee-ball and coach pitch teams play "in house." The other teams take on opponents from neighboring communities.
The two also noted that Little League has allowed each community to set its own rules regarding masking and social distancing.
"We elected to let (wearing masks) up to the parents and the kids," Leon explained. "(Some) are wearing masks, some aren't... The concession stand is allowed to be open this year, which is great."
A similar procedure is being followed with Warrior Run Little League.
"It's always hard to police adults as they'll raise their children," Meule said. "If you're not wearing a mask, we try to social distance in the dugouts... Same thing with the fans."
He said team managers are aware they will have to follow any rules in place regarding masking in other communities where their teams play.
"We're asking the coaches and the adults to have the safety of the kids as the number-one priority," Meule said.
He explained that Warrior Run Little League plays at the Northumberland County Recreation Complex, and on fields located at the former Watsontown Elementary School.
Little League, along with NorSenPenn Youth Soccer, lease the recreation complex from the county.
"It is a big complex, it is a big effort," Meule said. "It all comes out of the Little League and soccer money to maintain it.
"We do all 100% of the maintenance out there," he continued. "Right now, it's mostly our board members. We have eight board members that are spread pretty thin."
Meule noted his daughter aged out of the Little League program six years ago.
"We're out here for one reason, we're here for the kids," he said. "We are giving the children a safe environment to play a sport."
Meule also noted the Warrior Run High School softball team will be playing its games at the complex over the next two years due to the construction of a new elementary school at the middle school/high school complex. Junior varsity baseball games may also be played, on occasion, at the complex.
"We are not charging the school any lease or rental fees for the property," Meule said. "The school has always been good to us, as far as (using) the Watsontown property goes. The superintendent, the athletic director, have always been good to us."
Leon lauded the Borough of Milton for allowing Little League to use the fields in Brown Avenue Park.
"We really can't do it without the borough," Leon said. "The borough gives us precedence over the fields."
Little League volunteers maintain the fields. Recently, Leon said the borough allowed Little League to cut branches from trees in the park, to allow the facility's lights to better shine across the fields during evening games.
While volunteers took care of the cutting, Leon said equipment to complete the project was donated by Long's Tree Service and Jo's Equipment.
Leon praised the borough allowing the trees to be trimmed in order to enhance the safety of the area, and for all it does to support the sport.
"We are really thankful for the borough," he said. "There are some communities that are struggling to get leagues going."
Leon said play will continue through the first week of June. He hopes to find out during a district meeting scheduled for this weekend whether Little League All-Stars play will be permitted to be held this summer.
