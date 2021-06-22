LEWISBURG — The Dale-Engle-Walker House, located at, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg, will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
The house, built by Scots-Irish immigrant Samuel Dale in 1793, was rented to tenant farmers for many years and remained in the Dale family until 1929. Jacob and Maude Engle purchased the property for their dairy farm and made improvements during the 1940s to the house and land.
“Charlie” Walker, professor at Bucknell University, and Rosie Walker, a master gardener, purchased the property in 1957, and In 2001 the house was given by the Walker estate to the Union County Historical Society.
Tours are open to the public and free of charge, although donations are appreciated. The house will also be open for tours on Sundays July 18 and 25, Aug. 15 and 29, and Sept. 11 and 26.
