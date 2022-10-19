MILTON — The Milton Area School District is facing bullying concerns head on, according to Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart.
Amber Caldwell, the grandmother of a Baugher Elementary School student, addressed the board on Tuesday with concerns she has surrounding bullying.
According to Caldwell, her grandson has been bullied and punched in the stomach while at school.
“We are talking 8- and 9-year-old children,” she said. “Baugher Elementary is trying to get a handle on it… It’s going to be a long, hard process.”
Caldwell urged parents and grandparents in the district to come up with ways to help the school address the problem.
Board member Stephanie Strawser, who has children in the district, said her family has also seen bullying at the elementary level.
“We are all aware of the issues that occur in the elementary, middle and high school,” Bickhart said. “This is a never-ending piece of the puzzle we need to continue working on.”
He said principals are disciplining the children and addressing the concerns with the families involved.
“We bring 2,000 students into this district every day,” Bickhart said. “I’m proud of what our teachers are trying to do. It’s a tough environment.”
He noted that bullying is not a concern limited to the Milton Area School District.
“This is every district and every school,” Bickhart said.
Anthony Beachel, another member of the community, also addressed the board. He noted having sit-down meetings with members of the administrative team.
Beachel encouraged anyone with concerns about the district to make an appointment to meet with administrators, as he said they are willing to listen.
In business actions, the board approved the administration to work with PFM Financial to fill out paperwork to potentially borrow up to $10 million for the completion of renovations at Baugher Elementary School.
In September, the board approved moving forward with an $8.1 million partial renovation of the school. The total project is estimated to cost $16 million, with the borrowing aimed at completing the work.
The school board has not decided how much it will be borrowing yet. It was presented on Oct. 11 with three different options.
Each option would be paid yearly for a 20-year period, with the district paying back less money the first two years. These options include borrowing $6 million with annual payments being leveled off at $350,000 in year three, borrowing $8 million with annual payments being leveled off at $475,000 in year three, and borrowing $10 million with annual payments being leveled off at $600,000 in year three.
The board intends to assess which option would be best and will decide in upcoming meetings.
The board approved a guaranteed admissions agreement between Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, which will allow students from Milton Area High School a guaranteed admission to the school. Established July 1, Commonwealth University is a collaboration between Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities. This guaranteed admissions agreement is due to Commonwealth University wanting to partner with districts that connected to the three universities. Students interested need to apply by Dec. 17.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following coaches: Mike Winn, JV boys basketball, $5,180; Ryan Emery, ninth-grade boys basketball, $4,382; Pat O’Brien, eighth-grade boys basketball, $4,382; Chip Rearick, seventh-grade boys basketball, $4,382; Jason Betz and Joe Burke, JV wrestling, $2,590 each; Jason Locke, head junior high wrestling, $4,382; and Jerry Derr, assistant junior high wrestling, $3,139.
• The following extracurricular positions: Brandy Krall, Class of 2026, $630; David Bittner, Agricultural Club, $1,636; Katherine Conklin, high school drama choreographer, $1,099; and Brandyn Aguirre, high school drama instrumental, $1,099.
Gustave Cromley, a third-grade student, was named October Citizen of the Month. The son of Wesley and Sophie Cromley, Gustave led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The “Star Spangled Banner” was sung by students Ely Reitz and Chloe Russell.
The following students were recognized during the meeting: Ethan Minium, Rotary Student of the Month; Brooklyn Wade, Outstanding Senior; Alanna Baker, White Deer Elementary Student of the Month; and Kristen Nace, middle school Student of the Month.
Fawn Souder, a Special Education paraprofessional, was named the Panther Pride Award winner.
School board President Christine Rantz was awarded an honorable certificate for 20 years of service.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
