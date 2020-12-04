MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors ratified a state form Thursday night, indicating they were complying with COVID-19 measures needed to continue sports and other activities.
Prior to the unanimous vote in favor of attestation, Superintendent Dan Lichtel said the options were limited.
“At first the directions state it is not optional, that all districts need to submit this form,” Lichtel said. “But in a separate paragraph it addressed districts that fail to submit this form. The impact of that is that those districts would be forced into remote everything. All extra curricular activities (and) all other student activities will be shut down.”
Lichtel said signing the attestation would mean the district would follow state facial masking requirements and the state rubric for shutdown periods. It was noted a link to the attestation form was on the district website.
However, a majority of citizens who offered telephone or text comments at the start of the meeting did not favor facial mask requirements extended to athletics.
Among them was Shawn Ritter, whose voice message said the mask requirement was something which really needed to be called off.
Greg Rokavec, of the Mifflinburg wrestling club, objected to masks used during wrestling. He noted it was not required by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and had hoped the district would not require it.
Andre Mazzeo noted he could not fathom his children wearing a mask while participating in athletics. Eric Grambling, district parent, said masks could reduce breathing ability in a strenuous sport like wrestling, making it impossible to compete for more than two seconds. Corey Zimmerman offered similar thoughts.
Other comments thanked the district for telling parents about students who had close contact with infected persons.
But Danielle Kraus noted there was no number for additional questions. She also said it would be helpful if a description of contact tracing was on the district website as well as information about who does it and how. Kraus also wanted to know what the district was doing in preparation for in-person instruction.
Tracy Derr, of Mifflinburg, hoped for more transparency of shutdown protocol and student quarantine. Numbers changed quickly, she observed, and that noted that the district should relay that information more quickly.
“I understand that exposure can happen anywhere,” Derr concluded. “But I also understand not every person is treated the same in this community. The number of families and staff exposed grew tremendously before Thanksgiving and I fear this is not going to change heading into the Christmas break.”
Lichtel recommended the district remain in remote education through Friday, Jan. 18.
The school board also reorganized, as Director Wendy McClintock was named board president. Thomas Eberhart was named vice president.
