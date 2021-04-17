WILLIAMSPORT – Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound are advised that the safety improvement project will continue construction activities in the coming week Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.
The following traffic patterns will continue: The Harvest Moon crossover is open; Grandview crossover is open; Northway Road crossover is closed; and Browns Road crossover is closed.
The following roads will remain closed for construction activities:
• Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden. Motorists will need to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound.
• Front Street in Linden is open to local traffic only.
• Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection.
• Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.
A\ detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.
The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.
Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.
This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.
Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, three-year safety improvement project. The project is expected to be completed in fall of 2022.
For more information about the Route 220 Safety Improvement Project, visit www.penndot.gov/220Project.
