BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation’s Berwick Health and Wellness Fund recently awarded the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum $13,500 to run STEM programming in the fund’s service area.
“The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is proud to serve children, not only in Bloomsburg but all throughout Columbia and Luzerne county by providing mobile programs,” Dr. Ginny Weibel, Museum Director said. “We are very grateful to the Board of the Berwick Health and Wellness Fund for recognizing the positive impact our programs have on our community. This grant allows us to continue to run free STEM programs with partner organizations in Berwick and Benton and seek new partners in the fund’s target communities.”
The museum has previously offered classes such as Intro to 3D Printing at the For the Cause Berwick Teen Center, Simple Circuits at Benton Middle School, digital animation, and digital arts programs at the N4Cs Center, and provided take-away STEM kits to the McBride Library.
The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is a nonprofit overseen by a board of directors. This organization strives to offer unique, sustainable, and dynamic learning opportunities for youth through year-round interactive exhibits, programming, and community outreach.
For more information, visit https://the-childrens-museum.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.