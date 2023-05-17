LEWISBURG — View the beauty of Union County through the eyes of plein air artists featured in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of June. Plein air artists experience and capture the environment in a painting.

The exhibit is the outcome of the ninth Annual Plein Air Event, which was held Sunday, April 30, and the Lewisburg Arts Council’s annual Celebration of the Arts, held April 29 — May 13.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.