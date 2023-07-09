Shoe repair shop last of its kind

NEW CASTLE — Mike Jeannette is New Castle area’s sole survivor.
When Jeanette retires, he expects it will be the end of an era in a city that at one time had 34 shoe repair businesses.
“There’s no one who would want to buy this equipment,” said the 64-year-old owner of A&F Shoe Repair at 17 S. Mercer St. “I would probably have a guy pick it up for scrap.”
He called the shoe repair business a trade from an older generation.
“Just like the steel mills have gone by the wayside, so have shoe repair shops,” Jeannette said. “The population has dwindled around here and shoes are made to be disposable.”
Jeannette 15 years ago purchased A&F Shoe Repair from Anthony Frasso and the late Carmen Amabile. Frasso and Amabile for 50 years owned a shoe store in downtown New Castle, where they also did shoe repairs. Later, they moved the shoe repair business to its current location.
Jeannette’s interest in the business stemmed from his former ownership of Country Club Cleaners in Ellwood City. The dry cleaning business once served as a cobbler’s drop-off point.
“We took in quite a few shoes and when they quit doing it, I didn’t want to lose all that (dry cleaning) business because Giant Eagle started taking in dry cleaning. I wanted to offer something more than Giant Eagle.”
He asked Frasso and Amabile if they would repair shoes dropped off at the dry cleaner.
“They said they were closing and we’re retiring,” Jeannette said. “I didn’t want to lose that service for dry cleaning.”
The partners agreed to teach Jeannette the trade and purchased the equipment. Frasso remained on.
“He stayed on with me five days a week,” Jeannette said. “As I started catching on, he came in four days, then cut it down to three days a week and two days a week. Then he finally retired. It was perfect for him, he was able to gradually slide into retirement.”
Jeannette operates the store about 13 hours a week, mainly a few evenings and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. A 1977 Lincoln High School graduate, he also works full-time for Paul Davis Restoration and co-owns Johnny’s Pizza in Ellwood City.
Clyde Tommelleo of Neshannock appreciates having a shoe repair shop close to home.
“He’s reconditioned a couple pairs of shoes,” Tommelleo said. “I feel very fortunate because there aren’t any (shoe repair shops) in the area.”
Jeannette also works with Samuels & Sons, an East Long Avenue wholesale distributor for shoe stores and shoe repair supplies.
“There’s been a lot of downfall in the shoe repair industry,” said owner Alan Samuels. “Nobody is fixing their shoes. They’re throwing them out.”
There was a time when steelworkers repaired their boots, however, today Samuels’ main customers are the Amish who buy rubber boots.
“If it wasn’t for the Amish, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.
As for A&F Shoe Repair, well-worn cowboy boots seem to be the most common item dropped off for repairs.
“They wear them all the time, almost to the point that they are unwearable, and don’t want to part with them,” Jeannette said.
Another part of his business comes from women unwilling to part with their favorite shoes.
“They might cost $30 to repair them and I will tell them it’s not worth it,” Jeannette said. “Then they say ‘they go with an outfit I have.’”
Jeannette said he plans to run the business as long as he is able.
“It helped put two kids through college,” he said. “One daughter is a nurse and the other daughter is a physician’s assistant.”
Over the years, Jeannette developed a passion for fixing shoes and remains grateful to Frasso for teaching him the trade.
“He probably knew more about shoe repair than I will ever know,” Jeannette said. “He would come in and look at my shoes and say ‘you can do better than this.’ He was always keeping me on my toes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.