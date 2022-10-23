College adds part-time nursing degree program

WILLIAMSPORT — To meet prospective students’ needs and industry demand, Pennsylvania College of Technology has added a part-time, evening/weekend option to its nursing degree offerings.
The part-time nursing major culminates in an associate degree. Graduates are eligible to sit for the national licensing exam to become a registered nurse. Classes will begin in August 2023.
“We listened to the needs of our prospective students, and we responded with action,” said Tanae A. Traister, assistant dean of nursing and health sciences. “We are here to support those who aspire to become nurses, and this new program option will help working students meet their goals.”
Students will be taught using a hybrid model: They will attend nursing lectures in a virtual learning environment in the evening, during the week. They will be required to come to the college’s campus in Williamsport one evening per week to complete labs during the first semester, and they will complete clinical learning experiences off-site at a health care facility on the weekend. Clinical experiences are provided at area hospitals, nursing homes and various other health care facilities.
The curriculum is designed to be completed within seven spring/fall semesters, plus three summer sessions.
Up to 28 students will be selected into the part-time, evening/weekend nursing major each year.
The curriculum provides the foundation for a baccalaureate degree in nursing. Graduates can complete a Bachelor of Science in nursing through Penn College’s online RN-to-BSN major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.