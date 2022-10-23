College adds part-time nursing degree program

Penn College has added a part-time offering to its nursing program.

 Provided by Frank T Kocsis/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — To meet prospective students’ needs and industry demand, Pennsylvania College of Technology has added a part-time, evening/weekend option to its nursing degree offerings.

The part-time nursing major culminates in an associate degree. Graduates are eligible to sit for the national licensing exam to become a registered nurse. Classes will begin in August 2023.

