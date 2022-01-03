LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum will host “Addressing Mental Health in the Federal Prison System” at noon Tuesday, Jan. 18, via Zoom. The meeting room will open at 11:30.
Sarah Lada, doctor of psychology and Specialty Program coordinator at Federal Corrections Camp (FCC) Allenwood, will discuss the mental health services available to inmates, including the unique secure mental health program offered at FCC Allenwood.
Psychologists are called upon to respond to a range of problems and provide evaluations, including referrals from the Federal Courts or parole boards, intelligence testing for the purpose of determining special needs and psychological assessments. Lada also plans to share some professional challenges and opportunities in her work in responding to drug abuse, crisis intervention and to those seeking to resolve a variety of deeply entrenched and self-defeating habits.
To register to participate, email LWVLAForum@gmail.com by Sunday, Jan. 16.
The meeting is open to league members and the general public.
