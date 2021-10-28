BLOOMSBURG — The 2022 edition of the Covered Bridge and Arts Festival will be held Oct. 6-9 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.
The 39th edition of the event, held recently, attracted more than 350 craft and food vendors and an estimated 150,000 attendees. It was determined that direct spending reached more than $8.6 million as a result of the event.
For more information, visit www.iTourColumbiaMontour.com.
