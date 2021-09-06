LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through October.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure screenings: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Sunbury YMCA (blood sugar screening also available); 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Miller Center (blood sugar screening also available); 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Milton YMCA blood sugar screening also available); 8:45 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Mifflinburg YMCA; and by appointment by calling at Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.