MILTON — In his first sermon to the congregation, the Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk told members of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton "the main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing."
That phrase, which has been used frequently by Shirk over the past 26 years, will be the centerpiece of the final sermon he will deliver at the church on Sunday. He will be retiring after this weekend's service.
"The main thing is to know Christ, and to share him," Shirk said.
He has been serving as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton since the fall of 1995. Prior to that, he worked for 17 years in youth ministry at a church near Philadelphia.
Shirk, who grew up in Ambler, said he came to Christ through his involvement with a Christian-based program known as Young Life.
While serving as a youth pastor in the Philadelphia area, Shirk started teaching an adult Sunday school class of about 70 people. He also attended Westminster Theological Seminary.
It was while serving in youth ministry that Shirk met Leslie Joachim, a Milton woman whom he organized an annual youth conference with.
"She died while we were both directors (of the conference)," Shirk recalled. "I spoke at her funeral."
After speaking at the funeral, Shirk was approached by Joachim's sister Amy Waldron, a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton's committee searching for a new pastor.
Waldron, realizing that Shirk was also looking for a church to serve as pastor at, invited him to apply for the position with her church.
On one occasion when someone from the church called his home, Shirk said his wife Caroline answered. Those with the church were so impressed by Caroline they knew they wanted the family to serve in Milton.
"I've really enjoyed ministering here, to youth, children, families and seniors," Shirk said. "This is my first church (serving as a pastor at) and my only church."
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton was situated in an ideal setting for Shirk to begin serving at.
"It was a town church, but a rural area," he said. "My parents lived at Pocono (in 1995). It was an hour west."
It was while studying for his doctoral degree in 2013 which Shirk said his ministry really started to blossom. He was challenged to have the church hold more outreach activities.
"The church embraced the idea of closing the church on a Sunday and going out to do a 'be the church on a Sunday,'" he said, noting that church members performed community service activities.
In conjunction with the day of service, the church started holding an annual block party.
"The block party took off," Shirk said. "We had 400 people coming out."
On Wednesdays, the church started serving a free community meal.
"We did top-end meals," Shirk said. "We had prime rib a couple of times."
Between 90 and 100 people, primarily non-church members, attended the meals.
"It was weekly, relationships are going to be built," Shirk said. "Our church really enjoyed getting to know (attendees)."
While the meals were paused at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they recently started being served again at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
"Wednesday meals was probably the best thing we ever did," Shirk said. "We really, seriously, connected with the community."
He compares his involvement in the meals to his time serving through the Young Life program.
"I was doing a Young Life club for adults," Shirk said, while describing the Wednesday meals. "We used to sing fun songs, laugh a lot."
In addition, Shirk presented a Biblically based message attendees could apply to their own life.
"Hopefully, part of what I contributed... ministry is fun," he said. "Any church family has to be fun. Maybe I've been a minister of fun."
Shirk has also been involved with the Milton Ministerium, serving as president and vice president at various times.
"This has been a unique community," he said. "It has supported Christian activities in a broad way."
He noted that the ministry is comprised of churches from various denominations.
"Bringing people together has been an important thing to me," Shirk said. "The gospel is about breaking down walls... Our ministerium has been uniquely friendly."
In addition to embracing his congregation, and the Milton community at large, Shirk has enjoyed sharing the rich history of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton.
Past church members have included former Pennsylvania Gov. James Pollock and James Hepburn.
When the First Presbyterian Church of Milton celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2011, Shirk said it received gifts from Shiloh Church in Yokohama, Japan. That church was founded by Hepburn.
Over the years, Shirk has met numerous people from Japan who visited his church to see where Hepburn once worshiped.
"It was fun," he said. "We had a guy (visit) who was high up in Panasonic."
History has been an integral part of the church.
"The people here are very proud of their history," Shirk said. "When I got here, there were tons of (1972) flood stories. The stories were about people coming together to accomplish a common goal."
Per church policy, Shirk will be unable to visit or be involved with the First Presbyterian Church in Milton for a one-year period.
He and Caroline will be living in the Mifflinburg area, near their children and grandchildren.
"I want to focus on relationships with people," Shirk said. "I want to focus on my music, art, reading."
While he will attend services at an area church, Shirk will be taking a one-year break from being involved in ministry while determining what form of ministry he wants to be involved with next.
"I pray for the community," Shirk said. "I pray for renewal and revival... I pray for the community to come together."
Shirk announced his retirement to the congregation in June. A search committee will be selecting a replacement, a process which could take up to two years.
"Our church is very well set up to get this process started," Shirk said.
John Pfeil, a retired minister who lives in Milton and attends the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, will be assisting the church with its transition between pastors.
