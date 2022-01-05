HARRISBURG — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is inviting Pennsylvania kids to participating in the Litter Hawk Youth Award Program, a recognition program for students in kindergarten through sixth grade,who complete a designated project specific to their grade level.
Kids can participate individually or as part of a lesson initiated by schools, home-schools, scout troops, 4-H clubs, environmental clubs or other organized groups.
Kids are asked to address the theme: How do you keep Pennsylvania beautiful
Projects include creating posters for students in kindergarten through fourth grade, or an essay or video for students in grades five and six.
Two entries will be awarded in each grade level. First place will receive a $25 gift card. First runner-up will receive $15 gift card. All participants will be recognized with certificates. The deadline to participate is Jan. 31. Winners will be announced in April.
For more information, downloadable promotional posters and an online entry form, visit https://www.keeppabeautiful.org/grants-awards/awards/litter-hawk/.
For additional information, contact Kylie McCutcheon at kmccutcheon@keeppabeautiful.org or 877-772-3673 ext. 114.
