LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is currently in the “fact-finding stage” to evaluate the possibility of adding a natatorium to its Lewisburg location, at the Miller Center.

CEO Bonnie McDowell, of the GSV YMCA, said officials from the organization have been meeting with community stakeholders to gauge interest in a natatorium, and to provide an update on a child care expansion to be built at the Miller Center.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.