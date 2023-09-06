LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is currently in the “fact-finding stage” to evaluate the possibility of adding a natatorium to its Lewisburg location, at the Miller Center.
CEO Bonnie McDowell, of the GSV YMCA, said officials from the organization have been meeting with community stakeholders to gauge interest in a natatorium, and to provide an update on a child care expansion to be built at the Miller Center.
Prior to teaming up with Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center to operate the Miller Center, McDowell said the GSV YMCA was eyeing the former Walmart building in Kelly Township as a possible YMCA location.
While looking at that building, an expansive child care area and natatorium were on the drawing board.
“December 2019 is when we moved in (to the Miller Center)... we were working toward drawing those plans,” McDowell said. “Three months in, we had to close down (due to COVID-19). The plans were done. It all got put on the back burner.”
Plans for the child care expansion are moving forward. In May, the GSV YMCA announced it had secured a $2 million grant from The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, along with a $1.68 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Congressionally Directed Spending Grant for the building project.
When complete, McDowell said the center will be able to accommodate 120 children. The project is still in the design phase, with a timetable for construction soon to be developed.
While that project is moving along, McDowell said interest in constructing a natatorium at the complex has not waned.
“All we heard for the last three years was ‘what about the pool?’” McDowell said. “The support from the community has never waived... That really motivates our board.”
The proposed facility would include a warm-water pool and a competitive pool, both under one roof.
While the the child care expansion will be built onto the back of the Miller Center, McDowell said the natatorium is proposed for the front side.
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, McDowell said the YMCA received an $8 million estimate to build a natatorium. Those numbers have not been updated, but are expected to be higher.
Through meeting with stakeholders, McDowell said it’s evident support for the project remains strong.
“It’s been very well received,” McDowell said. “Everybody is very positive about it... I have no doubt that the support is there. We have to be sure that we can secure enough of the (project) bid dollars before we go into a community campaign.”
In addition to making sure the organization has the funds available to construct a natatorium, McDowell said the YMCA will need to make sure it can sustain the facility in order for the project to move forward.
She noted that a natatorium at the Miller Center would have multiple uses, including teaching children in the community how to swim.
“Physical therapy can be offered in the warm-water pool,” McDowell said. “Seniors will be taking senior Zumba, there will be lots of senior programs.”
She said the YMCA has 130 participants on its winter swim team.
“This area develops amazing swimmers... and high schools here don’t have pools,” McDowell said.
“When you hold swim team meets, you are bringing in people from all over the region,” she continued. “When Bucknell hosts the PIAAA championships, that’s over $1 million coming into the region... We will be able to do (something) similar with a natatorium.”
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.