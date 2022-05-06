MILTON — Renovations to the Milton Area School District athletic stadium are soon to be complete, according to Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
The district’s $14.1 million project, which included the construction of an 18,495-square-foot health and wellness center and a total renovation of the athletic stadium, was approved in January 2021.
Work on the stadium was originally slated for completion by the start of the fall 2021 sports season, but was delayed due to impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health and wellness center, which provides students with a variety of athletic training equipment, was substantially completed earlier this year.
Many of the improvements to the stadium have also been finished, including a new turf field, grandstands, ticket booth, and concession stand.
A final walkthrough of the stadium’s bleachers and press box was completed Friday, April 30, Keegan said.
Sanitary and domestic piping is being installed in the athletic complex, along with interior ductwork and exterior roof curbs for rooftop units. Some exterior painting is still in progress.
Site grading for landscaping and paving is also still underway.
The planned eight-lane track cannot be completed until the average daily surface temperature remains steady at 50 degrees. At that time, Keegan said, it will take approximately 30 days to lay the synthetic track, if good weather persists.
Painting of the high school locker room interiors is set to begin this week. Door frames and walls are still in the process of being installed.
Keegan said all home games and events are scheduled to resume with the start of the 2022-2023 school year in August.
