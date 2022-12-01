MIFFLINBURG — Winter's fast approaching, Christmas time is near, and a Union County borough is gearing up for a traditional holiday-season event.
The 33rd annual Christkindl Market will be held Dec. 8-10 along Market Street in Mifflinburg.
A festive Christmas village filled with holiday spirit, Christkindl Market invites visitors of all ages to see what a historic German-style Christmas market is really like.
"We're still emerging from COVID," said Christkindl President Matthew Wagner, adding that this year's market will be conducted as "business as usual.
"The market looks pretty much as it always has," he said.
Prepared by the borough’s churches, organizations, schools and residents, Christkindl Market provides a glimpse of the German culture and heritage. Food and hand-crafted items area available for purchase.
Each year, the Christkindl Market features a German or Austrian city which it highlights. For 2022, the city of Munich, Germany, will be featured.
Munich is the capital and most populous city of the German state of Bavaria. It is the third-largest city in Germany, after Berlin and Hamburg.
Wagner will be presenting "A Visit to Munich — It's History and Culture," at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Lutheran Church Sunday School Room, 404 Market St.
"A new feature this year at the market will include a new pub building to serve more customers more efficiently," Wagner said, adding that the Christkindl pub will be selling German and local beer, as well as hot-mulled wine.
New vendors include Cinnamon Treasures, which offers cinnamon-scented beeswax that has been poured and carved. Many forms are from traditional German chocolate molds.
Other new craft vendors include: Dreams of Holidays Past; JC Clayworx; Roscoe’s Roots LLC; Sha Huskie’s Illustrations; 10,000 Volt Life; Valerie Moyer Fine Art; Vessel Studio Glass.
"Many of the vendors that have been at the market for years are coming back so that visitors can find their favorite foods," Wagner said.
New food vendors include: Glenda’s Treats, Whiskey Hollow Maple Syrup and Yum Yum Wagon.
In the past, Wagner said reindeer were housed at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum on Green Street. This year, the reindeer will be brought to the market iand they will be housed on Market Street.
Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy will be making a return to the Christkindl Market, along with various ensembles and choirs presenting holiday music at churches that line Market Street.
"Ron Ray will also be returning as the organ grinder, who will roam throughout the market," Wagner said. "A new addition to the entertainment list this year is the addition of Luke J. Hughes a proficient violinist who will be preforming violin solos during the event."
Other forms of entertainment include, marionette shows, magician Brent Kessler, K.J. Reimensnyder-Wagner with holiday songs, Alpenrose Schuhplattlers folk dances from Germany and Austria and German band Shippensburg Blaskapelle.
Market house will be 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
