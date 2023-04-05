Billtown Brass to present concert

Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.