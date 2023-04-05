Billtown Brass to present concert

WILLIAMSPORT — The Billtown Brass Band will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 142 Market St., Williamsport.
Twenty-two years ago, the Williamsport Symphony’s Billtown Brass Band started as a request for entertainment for a local end of season celebration. Since then, Billtown has grown to be an ensemble with a regional reputation of excellence that performs a broad range of audience friendly music. This concert is an opportunity to bring back many of the most popular selections in our library.
