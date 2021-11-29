MONTOURSVILLE — A Williamsport woman has been charged with DUI and fleeing and eluding after allegedly fleeing from police Friday in Lycoming County.
Carla Page, 43, has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding, misdemeanor DUI and related summary traffic offenses following the alleged incident in the Montoursville area.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Page was allegedly observed traveling east in the westbound lanes. A traffic stop was conducted and when troopers asked that she make a U-turn and stop on the right shoulder for safety concerns, Page allegedly continued east on I-180 with a trooper following with emergency lights and a siren activated. Page’s Hyundai turned right off the interstate at eixt 20 and made a right onto Rakestraw Road.
When another police unit arrived, a rolling roadblock caused the suspect vehicle to stop, it was noted. Page showed signs of impairment and was placed in custody.
A canine was deployed and the vehicle was towed, troopers noted. Page was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $15,000 bail.
