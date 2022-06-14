LORETTO — Saint Francis University recently released the named of 816 students named to the president's or dean's lists for spring 2022.
Students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (president's) or 3.5 (dean's) on 12 or more credits during a single semester with no continuing or incomplete grades.
The following local students were recognized:
Dean's list
Brooke Catherman, Mifflinburg, healthcare studies
Ryan Oliver, Mifflinburg, nursing
Kelsy Stafford, Mifflinburg, nursing
Connor Weaver, Coal Township, management
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.