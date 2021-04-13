SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Central PA Tennis Center hopes to grow the sport of tennis this summer by offering a series of one-week camps for area youths at the South Williamsport Park Tennis Courts.
Tennis in the Park will provide instruction for all levels of play — beginner to high advanced — for participants between the ages of 5 and 18. Rackets will be provided if needed.
Newcomers will learn the game’s basics, and instruction for experienced players will focus on fine-tuning strokes, volleys, slices, overheads and serves.
The camps are scheduled Monday through Friday for the weeks of June 21, June 28, July 19 and Aug. 2. Times will be 1 to 2 p.m. for ages 5-8, 2to 3 p.m. for ages 9-11 and 3 to 4 p.m. for ages 12 and up. In the event of inclement weather, activity will be moved inside to the Central PA Tennis Center.
Instruction will be led by John Dorner, head pro at the Central PA Tennis Center. He’ll be assisted by Theresa Summerson, Mike Walizer and Karen Hooker.
Thanks to support from the South Williamsport Community Improvement Association and the United States Tennis Association, Tennis in the Park is offered at a reduced rate if more than one sibling is registering for the same week of camp. The sibling discount is not available through the online registration. A T-shirt will be given to each player.
For more information or to register, visit www.centralpatenniscenter.com/summer-camps-2021/ or call 570-326-2828.
