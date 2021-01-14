Nursing center violations announced

MILTON — Multiple instances of non-compliance have been identified at a nursing center which battled a COVID-19 outbreak in August, and subsequently had multiple incidents of non-compliance identified against it.
Inspection results for Dec. 4 at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were released this week on the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website.
During an interview conducted at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2, the report said the family of one resident revealed they had not been notified about the resident’s weight loss for a one-month period.
In another finding, the report said the center “failed to maintain acceptable parameters of nutrition for one of six residents sampled.”
According to the report, a liquid protein supplement was ordered for one resident on March 31. That supplement was discontinued July 2, with no new supplement administered.
On Dec. 4, the report said the center’s director of nursing reported the facility failed to complete a monthly weight record for the resident.
In one of five residents reviewed, the report said the center “failed to ensure an appropriate physician response to the consultant pharmacist’s recommendation.”
According to the report, the facility was unable to provide documentation that a physician responded to a pharmacist’s recommendations that the dose of an insomnia drug being administered to one resident be reviewed.
A July 2, 2019, report for one resident found she had “heavy plaque and food debris, and was at high risk for cavities,” the DOH report said.
There was no further documentation that the resident received additional dental care, the DOH said.
In another issue of non-compliance, the report said one resident received a pneumonia vaccination in 2007, prior to turning 65. However, there was no documentation in place to indicate the resident received a recommended second vaccination.
At 9:49 a.m. Dec. 4, the report said the facility’s west wing medication room was found to be unlocked, with no licensed staff at the nursing station.
At 12:25 p.m. Dec. 4, multiple violations were reported on a medication cart. An open bottle of medication was noted, along with injectors with no date.
Violations were also reported in the kitchen area, including black stains and dried spills in the dishwashing area. In addition, puddles with black material measuring 2 feet were found under an ice machine which had a “do not use” sign.
On Dec. 1, the report said an inspection revealed that no assist bars were placed on either side of a toilet, as required.
In late September, the DOH released a lengthy August report which said the facility “failed to implement measures to prevent and/or contain COVID-19.”
A subsequent report said the facility in September was found to have “no deficient practice” related to that complaint allegation.
According to the facility’s website, 62 residents of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 and have since recovered.
No data on the facility has been available in recent weekly long-term care facility reports issued by the DOH.
The DOH previously reported 108 residents and 59 employees had tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty-five residents were listed as having died after contracting the virus.
