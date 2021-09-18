WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming County Resource Management Services Transfer Station, located at 1475 West Third Street in Williamsport, will close Monday, Sept. 27. It i s expected to reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
The temporary shutdown is for the installation of a new conveyor.
While the station is closed, waste and recyclables may be taken to to the landfill at 447 Alexander Drive, Montgomery. Landfill hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Electronic recycling collection will be suspended upon transfer station reopening. The station will no longer accept TVs, computers or computer accessories.
Collections will continue at the landfill location for residents only. Televisions, computers and computer accessories will be accepted from residents at no cost.
