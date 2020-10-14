MILTON — Truancy has skyrocketed in the Milton Area School District since the onset of the 2020-2021 school year, according to district administrators.
A lengthy discussion on truancy was held during Tuesday’s school board committee session, which was held online via Zoom and lasted nearly three hours.
Among students who are attending classes in person on days in which in-person instruction is available and those engaged in real-time online learning, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan reported that 34 high school, 38 middle school and 49 elementary students are considered truant.
She noted that students who have three or more unexcused absences are considered truant.
The district has designated in-person instruction to be held Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Virtual instruction is held on Wednesdays in order for district buildings to go through a deep cleaning process
Keegan also explained that the district offers flexible and cyber education options. Under the flexible option, students can choose to attend school in person or follow along online in real time with their classrooms.
Among the flexible learning students, Keegan said eight from the high school, 19 from the middle school and 38 elementary students are considered truant.
Among cyber school students, 48 from the high school, 18 from the middle school and 22 from the elementary level are considered truant.
In addition Keegan said 92 students across the district have been classified as being habitually truant, meaning they’ve had six or more unexcused absences.
According to Keegan, more than 20% of the student population is considered truant or habitually truant.
By contrast, at this point in the 2019-2020 school year, Keegan said just 45 students across the district were classified as being truant or habitually truant. When the district was forced to switch to an all virtual learning model in March, she said 99% of students were engaged in the learning process.
This year, Keegan said some students who have opted for real-time online learning instruction are not actively engaged in the process.
“Our students do not want to turn on their (computer’s) microphones, their cameras,” she said. “We have (virtual) students who are attending class in the morning in their pajamas.”
Mike Bergey, the high school co-principal, said a number of issues have been identified as contributing to the truancy, including technology and internet problems.
“Students are telling their parents they’ve been working… but upon investigation we find out the kids aren’t working, they aren’t putting their time in,” Bergey said.
Like at the high school level, Baugher Elementary School Principal David Slater said educators in his building have also identified a number of reasons why virtual students are missing class.
“We’re having students not participating, they’re at the babysitter, they’re at the daycare, their parents are working third shift,” Slater said. “It’s a real struggle to get students to participate.”
White Deer Elementary Principal Jeremy Stetler said teachers and guidance counselors are doing a “Herculean task” in attempting to reach out to families of students who are truant.
Middle school Principal Greg Scoggins said there’s a “strong correlation” between flexible learning students who are not turning on their microphones and cameras during, and parents who are difficult for the district to contact to discuss the issue.
Keegan suggested that students enrolled in flexible learning be given criteria they must meet to remain in the program, including: Turning on their computer’s microphone and camera; attending class on time; and meeting the school dress code while in class.
“If none of these expectations can be met, you’re not a candidate for flexible learning,” she said.
Both Bergey and Stetler indicated they would like to discuss the criteria with families before the district mandates their students must return to the classroom because of not meeting the criteria.
Keegan said additional discussions on the problem will be held at future board meetings.
Currently, Keegan said the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) is recommending schools in Northumberland County follow a 100% virtual education model due to the COVID-19 rate in the community. However, she said the DOH maintains that the learning model is up to each individual school district.
Catherine Girton the district’s director of Student Services, noted during the meeting that two individuals within the district have tested positive for COVID-19. The district previously confirmed that a middle school student and staff member have tested positive for the virus.
In addition, Girton said there are now two presumed positive cases of COVID-19 within the district. Forty students and staff members are currently quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus, she added.
Tuesday’s meeting included a 15-minute executive session to discuss personnel matters.
