Science festival Feb. 16

WILLIAMSPORT, — The annual science festival for local children and their families is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Pennsylvania College of Technology Field House.
The event is sponsored by Penn College, the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and Lycoming College.
The festival features a wealth of hands-on math and science activities for elementary and middle school students and their families. The experiments are designed to make learning fun and stimulate children’s interest in exploring STEM fields of study.
Demonstrations will be provided by organizations and companies that have a focus on science, including local high schools and colleges.
On-campus coordination for the Science Festival is handled by Penn College’s K-12 Outreach Office. The office is accepting reservations for festival exhibitors. Email k12@pct.edu or visit www.pct.edu/scifest.com for more information.
The local festival is a satellite event for the USA Science and Engineering Festival, the nation’s largest celebration of all things science and engineering.
