MANSFIELD — Mansfield University announced its dean's list for the fall semester. To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local students named to the list include:
Aaron Benfer of Winfield
Benjamin Chambers of Mifflinburg
Breanna Gardner of Montgomery
Isaac Ilgen of Mifflinburg
Harrison Ledda of Lewisburg
Reed Messmore of Winfield
Scott Rheam of Lewisburg
Brett Stroup of Lewisburg
Lauren Watson of Watsontown
Logan Wenrick of Penns Creek
