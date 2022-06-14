WILLIAMSPORT — Kelly T. Bidlespacher has been named director of nursing, bachelor's and graduate degrees, at Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT).
Bidlespacher, a registered nurse, began her Penn College service as an adjunct faculty member in 2019 and served as the clinical director of nursing at the college from 2020-22.
Previously, Bidlespacher was a professional care manager for UPMC Williamsport, a director and clinical manager for Bayada Pediatrics and a nurse in The Birthplace and Pediatrics for the former Susquehanna Health, now UPMC Williamsport. She holds three degrees from PCT including a bachelor's degree in nursing, an associate's degree in nursing and an associate's degree in health arts (practical nursing emphasis).
Bidlespacher earned a master's degree in nursing with an emphasis on nursing leadership in health care systems from Grand Canyon University and a post-master's certificate in nursing education from University of Phoenix. She is pursuing a doctorate of nursing practice from Grand Canyon University.
