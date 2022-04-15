MILTON — Three Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) Early Childhood Education programs are joining forces to offer registration events throughout their respective service areas.
While the CSIU Pre-K Counts, Northumberland Area Head Start, and Northumberland Area Early Head Start are separate programs with some differences, there are enough commonalities that make hosting these recruitment events together beneficial for the programs, and the families they hope to reach.
Families living in the designated service areas are invited to upcoming registration events to either apply for the first time or submit required documentation and schedule recruitment meetings. All three programs are offered at no-cost to families. The programs must rate each application based on grant-defined eligibility requirements. More information about each program's eligibility can be found at www.csiu.org/preschool.
All registration events will take place between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. as follows: Thursday, April 21, at Beck Elementary School, Sunbury; Friday, April 22, at Line Mountain Elementary School, Trevorton; Wednesday, April 27, at Milton Area High School, Milton; Monday, May 2, at Watsontown Children's Center (the former Watsontown Elementary), Watsontown
Registration Events for Pre-K Counts only will be held: Wednesday, April 20, at Nescopeck Elementary, Nescopeck; Monday, April 25, at Millville Elementary, Millville; Thursday, April 28, at Central Columbia Elementary, Bloomsburg; Friday, April 29, at G.C. Hartman Elementary, Catawissa
Questions about registration events or how to apply can be directed to: Christy Hauger, Pre-K Counts, chauger@csiu.org or 570-523-1155 ext. 2225; or Holly Doyle, Head Start, holly.doyle@csiu.org, 570-523-1155 ext. 2256.
