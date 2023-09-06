SLATINGTON — The bullet didn’t do it, not by itself. What drove David Alercia to heavy drinking, explosions of rage and thoughts of suicide three years ago was a sudden gush of trauma from some mental vault where he had confined it over a quarter-century as a Marine and a police officer.
It began after he was wounded in a shootout and, to a lesser degree, continues today. He doesn’t drink anymore or think about suicide, and if he gets angry, it’s unpleasant but controllable. There is work to be done yet, he knows, but at least the clouds have parted.
This is the result of treatment tailored to who he is and what he does. First responders and veterans encounter horrors most people don’t — bullets and bombs, house fires and car crashes, overdoses, stabbings, shootings — and not every therapy program is tailored to fit that kind of experience.
Such programs exist, however, and Alercia, still idled by disability three years after his crisis, has made it his job to connect people to them through the nonprofit foundation he and his wife, Danielle, launched in July: Saint Michael’s Warriors, named for the archangel who tossed the rebellious Lucifer out of Heaven and has long been the patron of police officers and soldiers.
The impetus for creating the group was the trouble Alercia and his wife had in finding the right places for the right treatment. Queries in the law enforcement community went unanswered or weren’t helpful, and there seemed to be no clearinghouse of information to ease the process. Their trial-and-error search delayed Alercia’s treatment.
“We’re an advocacy center,” Alercia said during a recent interview at his Forks Township home. “We’re going to tell you how to get the help, where to go to get the help. We’re also going to tell you what it’s like when you get that help, what you’re going to experience.”
Beyond that, Alercia said, money raised through the nonprofit will be used to help clients in need with financial demands: transportation to treatment, out-of-pocket medical expenses and day-to-day expenses.
The public knows part of Alercia’s story, if not his name. He’s the Slatington police sergeant wounded during a wild exchange of gunfire with a man wanted for shooting at a cigar store clerk after being asked to wear a mask.
This was at the height of the pandemic in 2020, when businesses that were finally allowed to reopen tried to strike a balance between customer service and safety. Police said Adam Zaborowski was having none of it. Rather than comply with the request, he swiped two cigars from the Bethlehem Township store and left, squeezing off two shots from a handgun at the clerk who followed him.
It wasn’t long before police identified Zaborowski, who lived in Slatington. That’s where Alercia entered the story. On Aug. 1, 2020, the day after the robbery, he and several state troopers were staking out the suspect, waiting to serve an arrest warrant. They followed Zaborowski as he left his house in a pickup truck, but rather than pull over, he sped away.
“I knew he knew it was on,” Alercia said, recalling how Zaborowski stopped his truck in the middle of an intersection and came out firing with an AK-47 rifle. Alercia shifted into reverse and sped backward.
What happened next came to define Alercia’s life over the past three years.
He stopped and fired back at Zaborowski through the windshield of the cruiser. The blast from his AR-15 rifle in the closed car was literally deafening, costing Alercia most of the hearing in his left ear.
He had taken a bullet to his right arm, too, near the elbow. It was more than a graze but less than a full-on wound. Alercia didn’t know he’d been shot. He thought glass from the windshield had cut him. He ignored the bleeding, crawled out of his cruiser and made his way around a house to flank Zaborowski.
His intent, drilled into him from his Marine days and his two decades on the job, was to end the threat. In his mind, that meant nothing short of killing the shooter.
He didn’t. He shot Zaborowski in the hip, while state police firing underneath Zaborowski’s truck hit him in the foot. Zaborowski shouted that he wanted to surrender.
While Zaborowski was treated — he was flown to the hospital and survived — Alercia assessed the aftermath. A few people noticed his bleeding but he shrugged it off. “Yeah, it’s just from the glass,” he said.
It took his wife to recognize something more serious had happened. Danielle, who recently retired as a New York City police detective, arrived at the scene after her husband called to tell her what happened. She had worked in the N.Y.P.D.’s Force Investigation Division, which investigates police-involved shootings, and knew a bullet wound when she saw one.
Sure enough, doctors at the hospital pulled bullet fragments out of the wound, which law enforcement officials, discussing the incident with the media, described as minor.
That was true, as far as it went, but it wasn’t the only wound.
Alercia is an Easton native. After high school, he served in the Marines for four years and parlayed that training and experience into a job with the Slatington Police Department.
When Alercia arrived in Slatington, he found himself in a community no different than any other in the Lehigh Valley in terms of crime. Officers deal with shoplifting, public drunkenness, bar brawls. Sometimes more serious things happen — domestic violence, shootings, stabbings.
One night in 2009, Alercia was first on the scene of a house fire. Armed only with an extinguisher, he pushed his way in and tried to make it up the stairs, where he could hear a woman screaming that she was on fire. Smoke and flames turned him back. Another officer arrived; he couldn’t reach her either. Firefighters pulled the woman out but she died on the way to the hospital.
In retrospect, Alercia said, he probably should have sought help then, because the woman’s screams haunted him at night. But he thought talking things over with his colleague was sufficient.
As Alercia physically recuperated from the shooting, the more serious wounds, the invisible ones, began to manifest. He would drink heavily. He would lose his temper and find himself in a haze of rage, once driving more than 100 mph as he chased someone who cut him off on the highway.
One characteristic of post-traumatic stress disorder is that it pulls victims back into the trauma. They don’t remember the event; they relive it. Alercia recalled an episode when a rock bounced off his windshield and created a spiderweb crack that made him think a bullet had struck the car and placed his mind squarely back in the shootout.
Alercia also suffered from hypervigilance, a common PTSD symptom. It made him believe danger was imminent at every moment — for himself, his wife, his two sons.
None of this was lost on Danielle, who watched her husband’s decline and became convinced he was struggling with something beyond the mental trauma of the shooting. For one thing, his short-term memory was failing. He’d forget things within minutes.
She proved to be right. When Alercia, after unsuccessful outpatient treatment, finally entered an inpatient program in Florida in June 2021, he had a scan that showed he’d suffered a traumatic brain injury. Doctors said it might have come from the same concussive blast that damaged his left ear when he fired the rifle in his car.
The Florida program — Hope For Heroes at Transformation Treatment Center in Delray Beach — was Alercia’s first major step in healing. He met other first responders and veterans. He learned the variety of techniques used to combat PTSD — talk therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, yoga, meditation.
He also attended a five-day retreat in Kansas held by The Battle Within, an organization tailored to helping first responders, veterans and “anyone whose job does not allow them to say no when called upon.”
Through these days of self-examination, he reached surprising conclusions. What most affected him about the shooting, he realized, was not being wounded but failing to kill the suspect, in keeping with the “one shot, one kill” dictum of the Marines.
Anything short of that meant he had failed — the same way he had failed to save the woman from the fire. Hadn’t his own father, a Wilson firefighter, gone into a burning house and rescued three children years ago?
It didn’t matter to Alercia. Nor did the commendation he received for stopping the gunman. When he learned Zaborowski had taken his own life in jail, it only underscored what he believed was his own ineptitude — though he acknowledged he would have praised any other cop who put an end to the crisis the same way.
First responders can be especially hurt by falling short of a self-imposed ideal.
Danielle said the fledgling nonprofit Saint Michael’s Warriors could mean the difference between a rewarding life or a ruined one.
“If we can bring them in and talk to them and fix them from the start, they can go on and have a great career,” she said. “If we can make one person not suffer like David has suffered, it will be worth it.”
If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, call or text 988. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress.
Saint Michael’s Warriors is online at saintmichaelswarriors.org. The group will be on hand to provide information during Forks Township Community Days, Sept. 15-17 at Forks Community Park, 500 Zucksville Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.