LEWISBURG — Adventure Camp was recently announced by the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority recently announced Nature Explorations 2022.
Programming was scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, June 13 to Aug. 12. For more information about registration fees call 570-524-4774, visit www.bvrecdesk.com or email bvraprograms@bvrec.org.
Adventurers, kindergarten through grade 8, will be offered workshops with “pick your own adventures” daily. They include swimming at Lewisburg Area Community Pool, visits to the BVRA Gymnastics Center and Lewisburg Campus Theatre. Campers should bring their own lunch and snacks each day.
