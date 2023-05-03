MIFFLINBURG — A somber mood prevailed over Tuesday’s Mifflinburg Area School District school board meeting, and a moment of silence was observed for a recently deceased teacher.
Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Dady requested a moment of silence in memory of Larry Hornberger.
Dady said Hornberger died unexpectedly Saturday morning.
Hornberger was a third-grade teacher at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School, and had taught in the district for 29 years.
Dady said the school had grief counselors and pastors on hand Monday at the school for teachers and students.
Dady said he was impressed at the close-knit outpouring of support from the community, as the teachers wrapped themselves around their students and each other during this difficult moment.
Dady also said the school had eight to 10 therapy dogs come into the school to bring comfort to those mourning the loss of Hornberger. The dogs are being invited back into the school Friday as well.
“The dogs were a huge blessing,” Dady said.
Hornberger and his wife Rhonda lived in Mifflinburg and had children go through the Mifflinburg school system. Rhonda works as an aide in the district.
In business actions, the board approved the position of dean of students for Mifflinburg Area elementary and intermediate schools.
The dean will be responsible for assisting the building principals with daily supervision of students, assisting the principals with student discipline, including notifying parents/guardians, attending parent/guardian meetings, and keeping up-to-date records of student discipline using student management systems, monitoring daily students attendance, assisting in school safety drills, among other responsibilities.
The CSIU LPN Career Center was discussed, with the possibility of a dual enrollment of Mifflinburg Area High School students looking to pursue a career in healthcare.
Students enrolled in the program would receive acceptance into the LPN Career Center, would save 70% on all courses offered by the LPN center and benefit from a 94% job placement rate after graduation.
The board is expected to take further action on the measure in the near future.
The board approved the list 120 of graduating seniors scheduled to receive their diplomas June 2.
In other business, the board approved:
• Members of the girls bowling team to travel to a national competition in Dayton, Ohio.
• The following FFA field trips: June 13-15 to Penn State University; June 19-July 1, to tour ag-related facilities in Northeastern Pennsylvania and Western New York.
• The following resignations and retirements; Katlyn Fertig, library media aide; Jeanne Castagnola, food service secretary; and James Bowes, food service employee.
• The following coaches: Dustin Martin, junior high football, $2,393; Anthony Caruso, assistant junior high football, $2,025; Zachary Kurtz, assistant junior high football, $2,025; Al Fulman, junior high softball, $1,987; Cowell Gemberling, junior high girls basketball, $2,229; and Melissa Everitt, junior high girls basketball, $2,791.
• Dr. David Vitunac to serve as the school dentist.
• Hiring: Dominic Bragalone, middle school guidance counselor, $55,950; Joshua Keefer, learning support teacher, $54,000; Chloee Gemberling, aide, $13.30 per hour; Chelsey Royer, aide, $12.50 per hour; and Shannon Klinger, life skills aide, $13.30 per hour.
• Canceling a work session scheduled for May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.