LEWISBURG — A 42-year-old Selinsgrove woman charged with multiple counts in connection with a violent crash which occurred at 5:45 p.m. Friday, March 4, in Shamokin Dam, was arraigned Friday afternoon before on-call District Judge Jeff Rowe, of Lewisburg.
Theresa Risso has been charged with felony counts of endangering welfare of children, aggravated assault (two counts), aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, causing or risking a catastrophe and aggravated assault by vehicle. Additional charges include driving under the influence (two counts), recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property (three counts), criminal mischief, reckless driving, careless driving, driving vehicle at safe speed and restraint systems.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen said Risso was taken into custody at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 11, in Lackawanna County, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Police said Risso’s blood alcohol concentration was .327% when her blood was drawn within two hours of the crash.
Bremigen previously said a car driven by Risso was traveling south on Route 11 when it struck a vehicle driven by Donna Rompallo, 66, of Kulpmont, in the area of Baldwin Boulevard.
Her car then struck two additional vehicles in the area of Eighth Avenue. Risso's vehicle then struck a utility pole, concrete barrier and a parked van operated by the Haught family.
Upon striking the van, police said Risso’s car became airborne and landed on the roof of Golden Chopsticks.
Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and Shamokin Dam Patrolman Eric Hassenplug pulled a 1-year-old child from Risso’s car.
Risso, the child and James Haught were all hospitalized as a result of the crash, Bremigen said. Snyder County Children and Youth are involved in the case.
Risso was jailed in lieu of $200,000 cash bail. Upon posting bail and being released, Rowe said Risso will be supervised by the Snyder County Parole and Probation Department. She will also be prohibited from driving a motor vehicle or consuming alcoholic beverages while on bail.
Whether Risso will be allowed to visit her two children, ages 1 and 8, will be determined by the Snyder County Children and Youth Department.
