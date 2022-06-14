WILLIAMSPORT — Two UPMC in North Central Pa. hospitals have received American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Stroke quality achievement awards — UPMC Williamsport received GoldPlus recognition and UPMC Lock Haven received SilverPlus. The awards recognize the hospitals’ commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
