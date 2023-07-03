NEW COLUMBIA — A daughter, Brooke Annelyse Herman, was born at 2:16 a.m. June 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Her parents are Brent and Jillian Herman, of New Columbia. Grandparents are Dan and Sherry Bozza of Marion Heights, and Scott and Karen Herman of Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.