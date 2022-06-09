LEWISBURG — Summer day camps offered by the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) have an advantage this year.
Learning combined with mostly outdoor fun never seems to stop. It could be because many of the counselors are either education professionals or students themselves.
Explorations Camp ‘22 for children age 3 to age 5 and Summer Camp ‘22 for kindergarten through eighth-grade students started this week. Both camps began their seasons with a nature exploration theme titled Get Outdoors.
Counselors include Lauren Kearney, a Shippensburg University student from Northumerland, who said working with campers would support her pursuit of a career in education.
“I just wanted to be more involved with children, get the experience and make sure children have a fun summer,” Kearney said. “Being outside all of the time is something I love. The environment here is just the best.”
Kearney was positioned next to spirit flags created by teams of campers. The design of the flags are added to by the team with the most spirit during the course of a week.
Andy Bauseigneur, of Lewisburg, a returning counselor, said the summer experience works out well with his studies at the University of Pittsburgh.
“Last year we were an environmental (or) nature camp and I am environmental science major,” Bauseigneur said. “Out of most of the staff I am the one who can bring up lessons about stream ecology and things like that.”
Bauseigneur said nearby Limestone Run is handy when it’s time to talk about small aquatic life like water bugs. But he said the best part of the park is the wetland trail where campers can see all sorts of marine life.
“I really like the kids and I came to camp here for eight years,” Bauseigneur said. “It is kind of part of me now.”
Alysha Beaver, a Midd-West School District instructional assistant, is serving during the summer as the camp’s lead nature exploration teacher. She is described by other staff members as the “one who does everything.”
“I have been planning the future weeks of different activities for the weeks we are here,” Beaver said. “We are all outdoors.”
Beaver formerly worked with preschoolers and has recently finished a fourth year as an paraprofessional at Midd-West Middle School. Beaver worked in the lifestyle autistic support room during the regular school year.
Becky Cunfer, BVRA camp director, describes the camps as dynamic experiences where each day is a little different. Team building and ice breakers open the week, followed by developmentally appropriate interactive activities to support the thematic concepts.
Diversity and inclusion activities are stressed, as always, to make sure bullying is not part of the camp experience. Campers can earn spirit awards by being helpful, kind and friendly. Each team of campers can design their own spirit team flag.
Cunfer said guest speakers are also scheduled to make special topic presentations.
Explorations Camp meets 9 a.m. to noon or 1:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays — through Friday, Aug. 19 — at the Nature Center, except on Monday, July 4. Summer Camp ‘22 meets from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays — through Friday, Aug. 19 — also at the Nature Center, except for Monday, July 4.
Scheduled themes for upcoming weeks include In Motion (fitness and sports), Kitchen Chemistry (cooking and baking), Creation Studios (small machines and inventions), Wonders of Wildlife, Around the World (food, art, dance, culture, etc.), Take Action (environmental), Ready, Set, Go! (transport), Journey off the Map, Making the Band (instruments, karaoke and talent show) and Express Yourself!
Registration may be completed with a call to 570-524-4774, email to officecoordinator@bvrec.org or by visiting www.bvrec.recdesk.com.
