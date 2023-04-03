Bucknell professor makes celestial discovery

Professor Jackie Villadsen is co-author of the first paper to document bursts of radio waves from a star known to host a close-in planet, suggesting the planet may have an Earth-like magnetic field.

 PROVIDED BY EMILY PAINE/BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

LEWISBURG — One of astronomy’s burning mysteries is whether another Earth-like planet exists in far off stars. Bucknell University Professor Jackie Villadsen, physics and astronomy, is now contributing evidence that suggests there may be — at least when it comes to the Earth’s magnetic field. She is co-author of a paper documenting bursts of radio waves from the red dwarf star YZ Ceti, which is 12 light-years away. The star has a planet, YZ Ceti b, orbiting very close to it, and the brightness of the radio waves suggests this planet may have a magnetic field similar to Earth’s.

Villadsen and co-author J. Sebastian Pineda, a research astrophysicist, University of Colorado Boulder, observed a repeating radio signal emanating from YZ Ceti using the Very Large Array, a radio telescope operated by the U.S. National Science Foundation’s (NSF) National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO). Both Pineda and Villadsen are supported by NSF to understand the magnetic field interactions between distant stars and their orbiting planets. Their research was published today in the journal Nature Astronomy.

