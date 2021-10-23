WILLIAMSPORT — Motorists who travel Interstate 180 in Loyalsock, Fairfield and Muncy townships, and the City of Williamsport, are advised of rolling roadblocks.
On Monday, Oct. 25 through Thursday, Oct. 28, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will place traffic counters along Interstate 180 at multiple locations between the Interstate 180 and Route 15 southbound interchange in the City of Williamsport and the Route 220 interchange in Muncy Township.
Motorists can expect multiple 15-minute rolling roadblocks where work is being performed. Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.