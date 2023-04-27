Milton teacher charged with endangering welfare of children

MILTON — A Milton Area School District autistic support teacher has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and harassment as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16 at Baugher Elementary School, 60 Brenda Rovenolt Circle, Milton.

The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, against Steven Smith, 32, of Turbotville Road, Watsontown. 

