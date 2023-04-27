Milton teacher charged with endangering welfare of children

MILTON — A Milton Area School District autistic support teacher has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and harassment as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16 at Baugher Elementary School, 60 Brenda Rovenolt Circle, Milton.
The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, against Steven Smith, 32, of Turbotville Road, Watsontown.
According to an affidavit filed by Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, he initially met with Principal David Slater and Director of Special Education Misty Harris.
In that meeting, the administrators reported having allegations regarding Smith raised by Julie Bowman, the district's Special Education facilitator.
Court documents state that Bowman informed the administrators she was contacted by Roxanne Greiner, a para-professional assigned to Smith's room.
"Greiner related that Steven had placed a blanket over a student's head in a manner that she did not feel was appropriate," court documents state. "Greiner further related that she is concerned with Mr. Smith losing his cool with students and acting in an aggressive manner."
Zettlemoyer reported questioning Bradee Ruhl, a behavioral health technician employed by Laurel Creek Counseling and assigned to Baugher Elementary School. Ruhl worked in Smith's classroom three days per week, with an 8-year-old student.
"Ruhl described Smith as caring and a very nice guy, but overwhelmed with the classroom," Zettlemoyer wrote, in court documents.
While Ruhl was performing a proper "intervention technique" to de-escalate a situation involving the 8 year old, Ruhl allegedly told Zettlemoyer that Smith threw a large yoga ball at the child, causing the child to fall.
"Ruhl further related this was extremely unsafe, given the fact that (the child) was not able to catch the ball," Zettlemoyer stated. "Ruhl indicated that he was extremely frustrated with Smith's actions. The throwing of the yoga ball put (the child) in risk of injury if (they) had not fallen onto a pillow that was in the vicinity of the intervention."
On another occasion, Zettlemoyer said Ruhl reported that Smith kicked a yoga ball in the direction of Ruhl and a nurse he was speaking with.
"He was concerned about that incident as well, given the fact that there was other autistic students in the classroom," Zettlemoyer stated.
Milton Area School District school board President Christine Rantz said she could not comment on the matter, due to the fact that it's a personnel issue.
The affidavit filed by Zettlemoyer states that Smith was placed on administrative leave by the school district, pending the results of an investigation into the matter.
According to online court records, a preliminary hearing for Smith has been scheduled for 11 a.m. May 17, before Diehl.
