LEWISBURG — Celebrating the academic achievements of nearly 900 students from the Class of 2023 representing 37 states and 20 countries, Bucknell University’s 173rd Commencement will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, on Malesardi Quadrangle. Jay Wright ’83 — a CBS Sports college basketball analyst who retired in April 2022 as a highly successful men’s basketball coach at Villanova University, where he guided the program to two NCAA championships and four Final Fours — will deliver the keynote address.

The university will tentatively confer 894 degrees — 884 bachelor’s degrees and 10 master’s degrees. The College of Arts and Sciences will confer 552 undergraduate degrees, the College of Engineering will award 177, and the Freeman College of Management will confer 155.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.